ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EUDV stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.76. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index of developed European companies with a history of stable dividend growth. EUDV was launched on Sep 10, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

