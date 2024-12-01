ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.13. 26 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.66.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

