Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after buying an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,832,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,398,000 after buying an additional 958,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

