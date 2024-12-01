Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Socorro Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

