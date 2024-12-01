Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Princeton Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BPRN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 7,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621. Princeton Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $253.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.
Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.
About Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
