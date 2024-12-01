Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

