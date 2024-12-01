Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after buying an additional 623,712 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412,389 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,195,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,904,000 after purchasing an additional 318,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,587,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,531,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $609.63 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

