Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $73.31 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,832,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311,000. JD.com comprises 5.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after buying an additional 336,740 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 447,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,873,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,931,000 after buying an additional 1,198,753 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

