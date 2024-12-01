Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.25 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

