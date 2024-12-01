Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.46 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $702.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.78 and a 1-year high of $712.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.69.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

