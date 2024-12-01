Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.15 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,637 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

