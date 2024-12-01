Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 104,613 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4,584.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,613 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,485,000 after purchasing an additional 493,264 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,532,000 after buying an additional 331,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

