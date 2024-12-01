Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $1.50 Million in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

THD stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.