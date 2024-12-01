Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Celestica accounts for about 1.1% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 19,876.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $85.24 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

