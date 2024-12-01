Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $163.03 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

