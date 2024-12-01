Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG opened at $179.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
