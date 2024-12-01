Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $284.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.46 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

