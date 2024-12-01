Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,019,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

