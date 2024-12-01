Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,794,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

