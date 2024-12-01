PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of PJT Partners worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PJT opened at $167.36 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $168.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PJT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

