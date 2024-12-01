Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

