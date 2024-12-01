Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,975,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

