Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Critical Review

Risk & Volatility

1847 has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 and Pharma-Bio Serv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $68.68 million 0.09 -$30.00 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 0.66 $1.31 million ($0.03) -16.33

Pharma-Bio Serv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of 1847 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1847 and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22% Pharma-Bio Serv -7.81% -5.81% -4.65%

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats 1847 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

