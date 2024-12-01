PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

