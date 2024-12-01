PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

