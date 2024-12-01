PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $88,971.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,848.66. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,282. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

