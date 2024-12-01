PDT Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of TORM worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TORM by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TORM by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 80,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,619,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMD opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

