PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.