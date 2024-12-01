PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Calix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 187.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

