PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of International Seaways worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 414,610 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $83,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,199.25. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,628.25. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $719,282 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

