PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 144,737 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 144,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after buying an additional 360,445 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 25.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,586 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.