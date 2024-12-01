Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VXUS opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

