PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $24.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

