Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Short Interest Update

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, SVP Michael Listner sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,476.80. This represents a 16.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $52,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,296. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $110,969 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

