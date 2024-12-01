Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,876 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OXY opened at $50.58 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

