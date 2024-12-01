NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 5816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $590.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 582,961 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after buying an additional 511,219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3,108.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.