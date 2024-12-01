Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.57.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,109,918.96. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Nucor by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

