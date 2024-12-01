Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after buying an additional 6,375,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,465,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $17,750,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.70 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

