Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $780,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 370.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,787.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 616,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. This represents a 57.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

