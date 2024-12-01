Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after buying an additional 289,962 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $11,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

