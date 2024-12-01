Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $122,000 Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 28.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ero Copper by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

ERO opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERO. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

