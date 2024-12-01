Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

