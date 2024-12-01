NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 8.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

