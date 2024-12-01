NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ NRSN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. 323,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,181. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.24% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

