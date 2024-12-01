Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,840 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up about 3.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.84% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $214,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NBIX stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

