NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

NETSTREIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 354.1% per year over the last three years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.21 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

