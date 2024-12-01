NEA Management Company LLC Makes New $93.90 Million Investment in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,904,000. MBX Biosciences comprises about 5.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned approximately 10.82% of MBX Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MBX opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBX Biosciences ( NYSE:MBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 15.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 16.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.