Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.7 %
NHTC stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
