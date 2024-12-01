Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.7 %

NHTC stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

About Natural Health Trends

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.