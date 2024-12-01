NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Head-To-Head Survey

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Urgent.ly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NantHealth and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than NantHealth.

This table compares NantHealth and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% Urgent.ly 59.29% N/A -73.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and Urgent.ly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.00 -$67.78 million ($7.65) 0.00 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.04 $74.73 million $9.32 0.06

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats NantHealth on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.