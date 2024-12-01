Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 534,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 404,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,231. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.